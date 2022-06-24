LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Triple digits return. High of 101°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Warm and calm. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, with showers NW and a cold front arriving late. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

We’re closing out the week with some very hot weather, but it won’t be long before things improve with a cold front and some rain chances arriving this weekend!

Hot weather conditions will develop this afternoon amid bright, uninterrupted sunshine and the approach of upper level high pressure from the east. This should combine to boost our highs into the triple digits, with 101° expected in Lubbock this afternoon. A few monsoon showers from central New Mexico may edge into western areas again, but chances are generally 10% or less west of the state line.

The upper high will begin to retreat to the west over the next couple of days, which will open the door for a cold front to slide into the area. This will arrive after another hot day Saturday with upper 90s and low 100s once again. Shower and thunderstorm activity will develop behind the front, with outflow winds from this activity helping to push the sluggish front through the area Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Rain chances will be best to the north and west on Saturday, but a stray shower or two might try to sneak into Lubbock in the evening.

Rain chances will continue to increase on Sunday as the front continues to sag to the south into a moist air mass. Scattered storms will remain possible, though it is still tough to pin down the location due to the dependence on how Saturday’s rain activity pans out. For now, rain chances will be held at 30%, but a bit less shower activity on Saturday could lead to higher rain chances Sunday!

In addition to rain chances, the front will bring a great cooldown into the area that will actually have a bit of staying power. Increased cloudcover will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Sunday thru Tuesday, and low 90s into midweek. Some low storm chances will continue through much of next week, though no days are sticking out as slam dunk forecasts. We will be watching the rain potential closely over the coming days, so stay tuned for updates!

