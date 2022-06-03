LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms in the morning and again in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 78°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering storms before dawn, otherwise cool. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 62°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Drying out and warming up. High of 92°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

We had some great rain overnight, and rain chances are not all done just yet! We’re expecting another round of thunderstorm chances tonight.

Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″ fell overnight with a few spots seeing over 2″! That rain also fell mostly in the southern half of the KLBK viewing area, which has been the driest area over the last month. The storms this morning will leave some low clouds in their wake, but if those clouds wind up clearing out earlier in the day, we will see higher storm potential this evening. Another round of storms is expected to fire up in eastern New Mexico in the late afternoon. Highs will generally range from the upper 70s to the low 80s today, and those storms will be moving in around sunset tonight. There has been a fairly consistent signal in some of the models that they may split and send squalls into the panhandle and the Permian basin, leaving us in between the two with spotty to sparse storm coverage. As a result, we are lowering the rain chances slightly for Lubbock and areas to the east, with a 30% chance here in town that increases to a 50% chance out west.

Tonight, storms will mostly clear in the wee hours of the morning, with a few lingering showers possible through about sunrise. This will be it for our rainfall event this week, as we are going to bring in drier air and higher temperatures for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly agreeable with a high in the low 90s, but we’ll crank the heat up for Sunday as highs reach the mid to upper 90s.

The upper level pattern will be quite flat and featureless early next week, with little to suggest any weather chances outside of slow warming through midweek. Triple digits will be possible on Tuesday, with a possible weak cold front around Wednesday. This front could bring a few storms back to the area, but chances look fairly low for the time being. Once we clear our storms out tonight, the coming week looks mostly dry.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Jack Maney