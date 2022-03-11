LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A wave of snow pushes south from the Texas Panhandle, weakening as it crosses the area. Chance of Snow: 50%. High of 36°. Winds N 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds clear and winds become light and variable. Low of 14°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds return to southwesterly, and temperatures begin recovering. High of 59°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Say it ain’t snow! Today is going to be cold, and for some folks, this looks like one of our last decent chances of snow for the season!

The cold air that arrived yesterday is now fully in place, with breezy north winds continuing to build in frigid arctic air over the South Plains. An upper level trough to our west is now poised to cross the area today, with the area of greatest lift from this trough arriving through the morning hours. This, combined with a somewhat moist lower atmosphere, has given rise to a band of snow moving south from the panhandle this morning.

The SW-NE oriented band will push south across the region this morning, bringing light to occasionally moderate snow especially further to the northwest. Accumulations will generally be around 1/2″ to 1″, though some local 2″ totals will be possible, most likely in Curry, Parmer, and Castro counties. As the snowband continues its trek through the morning, it will encounter drier air and will be in its death throes by the time it reaches the Lubbock metro closer to midday. A dusting up to an inch looks possible here, and further southeast, little if any snow is expected. Clouds will clear in the afternoon, and that should allow temperatures to jump above freezing for a few hours, melting off most of the snow left behind by this system.

Tonight, temperatures are going to crash hard, down into the low to mid teens. Light winds and clear skies in the wake of today’s system will provide nearly ideal cooling conditions overnight.

Tomorrow, the upper level system will pull completely clear of the area, and it quick warming will commence over the south plains. Temperatures will still be on the cool side of average, but quite comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear skies.

Extended Forecast:

The coming week looks windy, as we will still be under a fairly active upper level pattern. Fire danger is expected to be cause for concern Sunday and into Monday as winds become quite strong in the presence of very dry air. Another system will pass by on Monday, pushing a cold front through, though this will not be connected to an arctic airmass, so only a minor cooldown is expected despite winds in the 30 mph range from the north on Monday.

Upper ridging moves by midweek, bringing a sharp warmup and temperatures potentially making it into the 80s on Wednesday! Another system will be possible later next week on Thursday and Friday, with a little bit of hope of rain for the South Plains. We will be tracking it closely, as the drought has only gotten worse this winter.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney