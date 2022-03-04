LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Winds become noticeably stronger, with lots of clouds around especially early. High of 78°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A weak cold front pushes through, bringing drier air and stronger winds overnight Low of 46°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very dry and windy, fire danger will be very high! High of 73°. Winds WSW 20-25 MPH.

A wave of humid air moved into the area overnight, leading to a strange feel to the morning with low temperatures in the 50s to start out the day. But will that humid air bring any rain to the area?

Unfortunately, the answer is looking like a no for this afternoon. Today’s setup features a storm system approaching from the west, which has helped to drag this more humid air mass into place, but it will likely arrive too late and poorly positioned to give us a shot at precipitation. What we will see is the dry line punching east this morning, coming up to about the I-27 corridor this afternoon. West of the dry line, breezy west winds and high fire danger will build in. East of the dry line, a warm and possibly even muggy afternoon will take place as clouds clear, but relatively moist air remains in place in the low levels.

Tonight, the dry line will retreat to the west and weaken before being overtaken by a weak cold front. This front will serve the same purpose of bringing in much drier air from the west, but will also have a slight cooling effect as it pushes in. Lows will still be a bit on the warmer-than-normal side in the mid-40s on account of the strong winds overnight.

Tomorrow, high fire danger will be the headline as dry, windy conditions overspread the region. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued in anticipation of this for tomorrow, including most of the South Plains. Upgrades to Red Flag Warnings will likely be needed as winds are expected to increase to over 20 mph and relative humidity falls to the single digits. Highs Saturday will be a touch cooler, but still quite warm with 73 degrees expected in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

A few storms will be possible as our next system approaches on Sunday, but chances are looking fairly meager on account of the lacking moisture in the atmosphere. Still, at leastslight chances of some showers with a few rumbles of thunder for areas east of the I-27/US-87 corridor remain in place Sunday. This system will push a stronger cold front into the region late Sunday or early Monday, and that will lead to much cooler conditions next week, with highs in the 50s.

The active upper level pattern will persist through next week, though we will be mostly starved of moisture as more systems push in, and it is looking mostly dry for the time being. A stronger system with arctic air behind it is looking likely by late next week, which could bring the cold back into the picture.

Jack Maney