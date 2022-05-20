LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot day, cold front approaches late. High of 99°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives overnight. Low of 55°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Much cooler, with breezy northeast winds. High of 78°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Relief is in sight, but we have one more hot day to go before things get more comfortable.

A cold front is pushing toward the South Plains today, but it will not arrive in the area until after we’ve had yet another roasting hot day in the upper 90s and triple digits. An initial push of cooler air will arrive in areas to the northeast this afternoon, but the majority of the south plains will see similar weather to yesterday. Wind speeds will be a bit stronger today as well, enough that a Red Flag Warning has been raised for high fire danger across the area, excluding areas that will see that initial weak front this afternoon.

Tonight, the cold air will arrive in force as the cold front surges through, dropping overnight lows into the 50s with strong northeast winds. This will translate into a much cooler afternoon on Saturday, with upper 70s and low 80s expected. We will see some return of thermal ridging in areas to the southwest as the overnight front begins to wash out, but that will get swept away by a third and final surge of cold air Saturday evening.

Lows will drop to the 40s Sunday morning, and it might even qualify as a bit chilly during the morning hours! Some cooler valleys could even reach the upper 30s, but frost should not be much of a concern. Sunday will be a very nice, cool day in the upper 60s and low 70s, nearly perfect! Through the day, the winds will start to shift around to the southeast, and that is going to be a sign of increasing rain chances as we head into next week!

A second upper level storm system will approach the area on Monday amid rapidly moistening conditions in the low levels, and that should lead to fairly widespread shower and storm activity over the area with lift and moisture coming together over West Texas. The big question right now is how much instability and shear will be present, which would determine how much of a severe weather threat the storms may pose early next week. As of the present, the details are still a bit too muddy to determine, but the bottom line is that rain chances look quite good next week! Widespread rainfall totals around 1/2″-1″ look likely!

Storm chances will persist through Tuesday and Wednesday, and all the while temperatures will be quite agreeable in the upper 70s and low 80s. After such a long stretch of hot weather, the coming week is looking really good! Enjoy the weather this weekend and head outside as much as you can!

Jack Maney