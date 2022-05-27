LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Hotter temperatures build with breezy winds. High of 94°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A warm, summery night. Low of 69°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sizzling hot and quite windy. High of 102°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

We’re ramping our heat up as we end the work week, and this Memorial Day weekend is looking like quite the scorcher!

Upper level high pressure is moving overhead today, and that will promote warming conditions into this afternoon. Lots of sunshine and breezy winds from the southwest will dominate today’s weather, and we should reach a high of 95 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, we will see both winds and temperatures continue to increase. A high of 102° and winds from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph will make for a not-so-pleasant day Saturday, and then the wind will get even stronger on Sunday! Blowing dust will be prevalent Sunday and into Monday as gusty, blustery conditions move in, and we will also stay quite hot and mostly cloudless all three days of the holiday weekend. Remember to wear sunscreen and take heat safety precautions if you have any outdoor activities planned!

Next week, jet stream energy will again enter the picture. While initially just responsible for the increased wind speeds Sunday and Monday, this will interact with a surge of lower-atmospheric moisture starting on Tuesday, and this should set us up for potentially multiple rounds of showers and storms daily from Tuesday thru Friday. More beneficial rainfall may occur, though for the time being rain chances are being held low due to considerable uncertainty in the longer term evolution of our upper level pattern.

Have a great weekend!