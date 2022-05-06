LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Low of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: High of 80°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Summer came early this year! We’re about to see some record highs and an extended period of hot, dry weather for about the next 5 days.

It’s just the slightest bit chilly outside this morning, but that will not last very long after sunrise! Strong, unimpeded heating from the sun and a gentle wind from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph will combine to boost our temperatures rapidly through the day, with highs expected in the low to middle 90s area-wide. We won’t have a cloud in the sky all day long, and despite the hot temperatures, it should be a fairly nice day, especially before noon and in the evening.

The hot, dry weather will continue for the next several days as a blocking pattern sets up in the upper levels. Low pressure to our east and west, with a strong, amplified ridge of high pressure over the center of the continent. This will promote lots of hot, dry days for West Texas. By tomorrow, after a mild morning low in the upper 50s, strong heating and dry air will combine to push our high over the century mark, and we should break our record high for May 7th at 101 degrees in Lubbock, with areas to the east getting even hotter than that!

The heat will persist into early next week, though it will trail off slightly into the upper 90s for highs by Monday. A few waves in the low to our west should draw some more moist air into the region by Tuesday, and the hope right now is that we might see some daily afternoon thunderstorms popping up to help cool us down and potentially bring a bit of rain in for Tuesday-Thursday. This will be a fairly conditional chance, but we will be watching it closely for the hope that it might aid our drought situation!