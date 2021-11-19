KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: November 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A fair bit warmer, with temps returning to near average. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly, a light breeze continues through the night. Low of 39°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny, staying dry. High of 77°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

We closed the week with a gorgeous partial lunar eclipse! The Beaver Moon went red this morning, peaking around 3:03am, turning the moon shades of orange and putting on quite the show in our skies. This was the longest partial lunar eclipse of the last 500 years, and we can expect another one next May!

Today’s weather will be a good deal warmer than yesterday, with temperatures rising into the mid 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear, with a few thin cirrus clouds chilling in the skies, and winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest around 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Tonight, winds will continue after dark, and that will help to slow down our nightly radiative cooling processes that would otherwise take us closer to freezing tomorrow morning. This will have the added effect of leading to much warmer temperatures for Saturday, with highs soaring into the upper 70s and possibly even tapping 80 degrees for a few spots, especially in the Rolling Plains.

Kickoff for Texas Tech’s final home game will be at 7:00 pm on Saturday, and temperatures will be falling quickly throughout the game. We can expect about 61 degrees around kickoff time, leading into lower 50s and maybe even upper 40s near the end. Skies will be clear, and a west breeze at 12 to 18 mph will persist through the game.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the area on Sunday, and that will once again pass through completely dry and drop our temperatures back into the 50s for the latter half of the weekend. WE may make another run at freezing Monday morning.

The overall pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere are showing signs of more activity as we head into Thanksgiving week. A strong upper level storm system could be approaching from the west, and this positioning could play a role in finally bringing some rain chances back to the South Plains! There is still a ton of uncertainty in the forecast for late next week, but indications are that we may have a chance to break the dry streak we’ve had in Lubbock for the last month and a half. We haven’t had measurable rainfall since October 12th.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney