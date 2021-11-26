KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: November 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures this afternoon, clouds increasing late. High of 65°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Low of 41°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Rain builds in from the south through the morning. Cloudy and cool all day long. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 58°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Black Friday is looking like a fantastic day to get out and deal hunt! After a cold start this morning, temperatures will quickly jump into the middle 60s for highs, with a gentle breeze out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph. Skies will be clear for the first half of the day, but increasing clouds are expected this afternoon as we head toward sunset.

The increased cloudcover in our skies will lead to a warmer overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-40s .

Tomorrow, those clouds will develop into our first rain chance in the last six weeks! A small area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move across the South Plains on Saturday, bringing enough moisture and lift to get a broad area of light showers to develop. These showers will not affect everyone, and are expected to be confined to the southern half of our viewing area. Lubbock will ride the line between seeing rain and staying dry, but if we do see rain tomorrow, we could finally end our 45 day dry streak. A few lucky spots may wind up with up to about a quarter of an inch of rain in the bucket when it’s all done, but this is unfortunately not going to be enough to make a significant dent in the ongoing drought.

Once the upper low passes by on Sunday, we will see a week of very benign, uneventful weather. A broad upper level ridge will be moving overhead and sitting there, which will give us lots of days in the upper 60s and low 70s with almost completely clear skies every day. I’d hate this pattern if it was summertime, but this time of year, it’s going to lead to a week of some of the best outdoor weather you can ask for! Get out there and soak up the sun, and have a wonderful weekend!

