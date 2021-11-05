KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: November 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Patchy dense fog early, clearing and warming this afternoon. High of 70°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds, another chilly morning. Low of 40°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies, warming trend continues. Beautiful weather! High of 75°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Fog this morning could have more impacts than just visibility! Depending on how long it takes for the sun to evaporate all of the fog at the surface, we will see highs in either the mid or upper 60s this afternoon. The temperature can’t start rising until all of the fog is gone, but once we clear out by mid-morning, it’s going to be a much better afternoon. Quick warming with nearly clear skies and a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, winds will calm again and skies will be mostly clear, which will promote rapid cooling and possibly some patchy fog again Saturday morning. A low near 40.

This weekend, upper level high pressure will nose into the region, and that is going to yield a slow warming trend through the early portions of next week. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly clear skies all weekend, and we could even reach the low 80s by Monday!

A few passing waves in the upper atmosphere next week will push a very weak front into the area on Tuesday, but above average temepratures are expected to continue through at least Wednesday. Indications in the longer term are that our next significant upper level storm system will be arriving toward the end of next week, and could be dragging a strong front through the area with it. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this time, so I will not be locking anything in for the time being. The bottom line is to enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve got coming for the week ahead!

Jack Maney