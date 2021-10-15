KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Much cooler and windy. High of 66°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and calm, frost possible and freezes NW. Low of 36°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Absolute perfection. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

It’s been a very crazy week of weather with no less than three cold fronts rolling through the South Plains, with some severe weather and lots and lots of wind. The third time is the charm, as this will be our last big weather change at least for the next five days or so! That cold front rolled through the area early this morning, and behind it we have north winds bringing in lots of cool and dry air. This is going to keep us dry today, and despite completely clear skies, we will struggle to reach the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. A high of 66 with north winds at 18 to 23 mph this afternoon.

Tonight, winds will calm down to nearly nothing, and combining that with clear skies makes ideal conditions for cooling at the surface. A few spots could see their first freeze tonight, but I think Lubbock will miss that mark. Some frost will be a possibility though as temperatures drop to 36 degrees just before sunrise.

Tomorrow, after our cold morning, our weather will take a turn for the better! Winds will be light out of the south and our highs will top out right at 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. A very cool, mild, and clear day. If you don’t have any plans to go outdoors, make them now! Don’t miss out. It’s really going to be that good.

Nice weather continues Sunday, with a slight increase in clouds and winds, but still very near-perfection with a high of 72 under mostly sunny skies. A slow warming trend will be in effect for the first half of next week, with temperatures returning to the lower 80s by Tuesday, but we’re watching another cold front on the way by Wednesday that will return us to the middle 70s and possibly bring a few low end rain chances back to our area. Outside of that, things are looking quite dry for the week ahead.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney