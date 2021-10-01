KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Low, gray, and cool, another wave of storms arrives during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High of 69°. Winds N 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm, storms clear out after midnight. Low of 55°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild, perfect outdoor weather! High of 75°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Yesterday, the rain unfortunately skipped over the Lubbock metro. A few areas received over an inch of rain nearby, but we barely got enough to wet the pavement. That should change later today, as storms are expected to develop once again this afternoon. A wave up upper level energy will move to the east across the area today, igniting a widespread wave of storms that will traverse the south plains from west to east. Storm coverage looks a bit more widespread this afternoon than it did yesterday, though I can’t rule out a few gaps in coverage that preclude me from taking rain chances all the way to 100%. That said, this afternoon will feel much more like fall, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 60s! Low, gray clouds will stick around for most of the day, and it will definitely be more of an indoor sort of day especially once the storms arrive in the afternoon.

Tonight, the storms should start to diminish after midnight, leaving us with a mostly calm and partly cloudy evening. Lows will not fall all that much from our afternoon highs, with 55 expected in Lubbock.

Tomorrow, we turn the page and put the stormy weather behind us! The upper low will move to the east, and northerly winds on the back side of the low will give us another reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures in the mid-70s expected for Saturday, and that will persist into Sunday with temperatures staying below 80 degrees.

Next week, weak upper level high pressure will take control over the region, giving us dry and very seasonable weather. Highs will hold steady in the low 80s with lots of sunshine daily through the end of next week. If you don’t have any plans to go outside next week, I suggest you make some! It’s gonna be beautiful.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney