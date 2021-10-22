KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Foggy and cloudy this morning, skies clearing through the afternoon. High of 81°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet, some fog and low clouds again possible. Low of 58°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer, mostly sunny, perhaps a storm or two late ahead of a weak front. High of 86°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning! Visibilities are reduced to under 1/4 of a mile in some of the heavier patches. This fog is the result of strong low level moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico. This layer of moist air is not very deep, with very dry air aloft. As the sun rises, convection currents will start to mix out some of this moisture, and as it does, the fog and low clouds will start to break up by midday. The Dense Fog Advisory runs until 10am, and I think by this afternoon we will see mostly clear skies in place very similarly to what happened yesterday. The cloudy and foggy start will also help to hinder our warming this afternoon, and highs are expected in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with 81 degrees expected in

Lubbock this afternoon.

Tonight, low clouds could settle in once again if we can get any more of that low-level moisture into the area. Lows will be a bit warm for this time of the year at 58 degrees.

After a possibly cloudy start tomorrow, the weekend will kick off with great weather at the Texas Tech vs. K-State kickoff! Temperatures for Saturday are expected to be a bit warm, with 86 degrees and breezy south winds throughout the day.

The upper level pattern has been pretty dull, with a broad and weak ridge overhead for the last several days giving us benign and slightly above normal temperatures. This is going to get a bit more interesting toward the start of next week. The jet stream will develop several waves, with a weak trough passing our area and bringing a very weak front on Sunday, followed immediately by a stronger high on Monday, and then a stronger trough on Tuesday that will bring us our next shot at a decent cold front. This front is currently expected to pass through our area dry, bringing no appreciable rain chances but at least a decent cool down into the lower 70s by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney