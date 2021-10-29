KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Less wind, clear skies and beautiful weather! High of 73°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Winds quiet down after sunset. Low of 41°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Quite a bit warmer, staying clear. High of 83°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

What a week of West Texas weather it was! A powerful upper level low has been giving us a ton of wind this week, and we are finally just about done with the strong winds we’ve seen all week. Highs will recover a bit this afternoon, making it back to the lower 70s. Northwest winds will continue to have a cooling effect, but not nearly as strong at about 15 to 20 mph. Bright sunshine will prevail, and it will be a very nice closer to the week!

Saturday, a weak area of upper level high pressure will promote a sharp warmup into the low 80s. Skies will stay clear and winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph.

A weak cold front will arrive early Sunday morning, which will cool us back down toward normal highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Halloween, with skies remaining clear in the presence of very dry air. Trick or treating will be very comfortable, with that ideal slight chill on the air and temperatures in the upper 50s or low 60s through the evening.

A shot of much stronger arctic air is on track to arrive around the middle of next week, bringing strong winds and a lot of cloudcover to the region. This post-frontal air should be a little more saturated than what’s in place now, and it looks like rain chances are going to go up behind the front for light, cold rain. Highs Wednesday will struggle to make it out of the 40s, and low gray cloudcover will make things feel a lot more dreary and winter-like.

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather this weekend!

Jack Maney