KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Very hot and hardly a cloud in the sky. High of 98°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. Low of 67°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High of 97. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

I never like to end a week with bad news, but the forecast is not looking great for today. At the very least it will be dry and clear, but high temperatures are going to be quite uncomfortable this afternoon as a strong ridge of upper-level high pressure moves directly overhead. This is going to make it feel more like July than September, with a high expected at 98 degrees this afternoon. Skies will also not be very pretty as another wave of wildfire smoke from California is moving overhead, and that will keep us hazy for a while yet.

Tonight, we will cool down to the upper 60s, with skies staying clear and winds lightening up after sunset.

Tomorrow, not much will change from today. With that pesky upper level high pressure sitting overhead once again, we will be hot and dry, with hazy skies expected to continue from the wildfire smoke. Highs are expected in the upper 90s once again, maybe a degree or so cooler than today, but still hot all the way through kickoff at the Texas Tech game tomorrow at 6pm. If you are going to the game, heat safety precautions will be a must, so bring plenty of water and wear light colored clothing to help keep cool!

Toward the start of the next work week, temperatures will moderate a bit with the upper level ridge weakening and moving away from our area. Temperatures will drop to the low 90s, but still quite warm outside and staying dry at least through the middle of next week. By Wednesday, an upper level trough will move into the northern plains, and that could push a weak front into our area, but this would only bring our temperatures down closer to normal, with upper 80s possible by the middle of next week. Moisture quality ahead of the front doesn’t look fantastic, so I will keep storm chances quite low for now.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney

