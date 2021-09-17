KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny, a few storms especially south and east. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 93°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and clear. Low of 62°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm, with mostly clear skies. High of 91. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Some changes to the forecast today will make things much nicer for gameday! A weak cool front was expected to wash out well north of our area, but the latest data is now calling for it to hold together and make it through our area this evening! Compressional heating ahead of the front will make today a bit hotter than yesterday, with highs expected at 93 degrees here in Lubbock. This frontal boundary will also serve as a focus for some storm development later this evening, though storm activity is expected to be isolated and mostly further south and east. Rain chances will be 20% in the Lubbock metro, slightly better further south and east.

The front will help us cool off to the low 60s tomorrow morning, with a low expected near 62. Storms leftover from today should dissipate not too long after midnight, and then the rest of the night looks quiet.

Tomorrow, with that weak cool front pushed through the area, we will be a little drier and just a touch cooler! We were anticipating a much warmer forecast all week, but I am happy to say that we have lowered those high temperatures to 91 for the Texas Tech vs. Florida International University game! Very warm, but not so hot that it will be a huge problem. I still recommend staying hydrated if you do attend, and definitely bring the sunglasses, as clear skies and bright sunshine will dominate for tomorrow.

By the end of the weekend, high pressure will make a brief return to form, raising our temperatures to mid 90s for Sunday and upper 90s expected on Monday. As a huge and powerful upper level trough enters the northern plains, it will shove a much stronger front through the area. This front will bring with it our first taste of Fall, but before it arrives, it will actually warm us up! Compressional warming ahead of the front will cause temperatures Monday to near record high levels, but then on Tuesday, temperatures will cool significantly, by 15 to 20 degrees. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected for Tuesday.

Won’t be long before we kick summer to the curb! I’m ready for some nicer weather.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Jack Maney

