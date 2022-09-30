LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Today will be another warm, calm day for the south plains with no major issues for outdoor activities!

Weak upper level high pressure will remain in place overhead today and that will continue to bring the warm, dry conditions. Highs will trend a degree or two cooler than yesterday as a wave of high, thin clouds moves overhead, though those will not signify any other major changes. Highs in the mid to upper 80s today, with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak storm system in the northern rockies will remain too far north to cause any major changes to our forecast over the weekend, though it will at least help to weaken the high pressure overhead and that will allow temperatures to slowly cool off little by little heading into next week. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny, and winds will generally stay light at 10 to 15 mph each day, with cool morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs trending downward to the low 80s by Monday. As that weak storm system rejoins the jet stream next week, that will swing a weak front into the area, though it will not have much of an affect on our temperatures and we should stay near or above normal for the foreseeable future.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney