LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 54°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, especially north. High of 66°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers will continue across the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours. A few storms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. A cold front is on its way to the South Plains, moving south out of the Texas Panhandle. This cold front will keep us cool tonight, as lows settle in the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Saturday. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Some areas could pick up 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall from this evening through tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, damp, and cool! Highs will range from the mid 50s over northern areas, to the lower 70s across southern zones, with a mostly cloudy sky expected for all of the KLBK viewing area. This will be the first significant fall cold front of the season for the South Plains! Showers will remain possible on Saturday, especially over northern areas. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible throughout the day. A shower or two will remain around the region Saturday night into Sunday, as lows settle in the mid 40s to low 60s.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer across the region, with highs making their way into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the area. Later in the day, showers and storms will begin to increase over southwestern areas. This activity will expand in coverage overnight, bringing some locally heavy rain to the region. Some localized flooding will be possible with the heaviest showers. Remember to turn around, don’t drown. Rain will continue overnight into Monday morning, with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s to low 60s.

Widespread rainfall is expected to continue on Monday. HIghs will struggle to warm into the upper 50s to upper 60s. By the time rainfall begins to wrap up late Monday, some areas could see even totals upwards of 2.00″-2.50″! Localized flooding will be possible across the South Plains. Sustained winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Scattered to isolated showers will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Extended Forecast:

We will begin to dry out across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs return to the upper 60s to lower 80s. Late Wednesday, a strong cold front will race through the South Plains. Highs will fall into the mid 60s to lower 70s for Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible off the Caprock late Wednesday into Thursday, but it looks like most of us, if not all of us, will remain dry with this front. Behind the front, morning lows are expected to tumble into the upper 30s for some, with most areas bottoming out in the 40s to low 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 7th:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:24 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 98° (1979)

Average Low: 52°

Record Low: 31° (1952)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

