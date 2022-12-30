LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

After windy conditions for most of the week, we are going to bring our wind speeds down to close out the week and it looks like overall pleasant conditions will prevail this afternoon. A weak disturbance is moving overhead today and bringing some upper level clouds this morning, some of which is producing virga showers that are not reaching the surface. Winds will be lighter today as our surface pressure gradient relaxes, and cool afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will give us a nice finish to the week.

Tonight, winds will start to increase once again, with somewhat breezy conditions building in before sunrise and helping to keep our lows a bit warmer. A low of 39 is expected in Lubbock Saturday morning, with winds around 15-20 mph. Those winds will jump during the late morning and give way to a windy, warm day to close out 2022, under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Expect cool conditions for New Years celebrations with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s around midnight Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next system, though temperatures will remain mild with highs again in the upper 60s. A few light showers will be possible as this system swings by overnight Sunday into Monday morning, though we will be mostly starved for moisture in West Texas and meaningful precipitation will miss us well to the east, where severe weather will be possible from east Texas into the deep south on Monday. The storm system will push a cold front in, bringing gusty and cooler weather for Monday, with the cooldown persisting into the middle of next week with temperatures trending near and below average by Wednesday. Beyond that, the jet stream is expected to remain nearby over the coming week, which will give us more days of strong winds and more potential cold fronts, but precipitation chances will remain slim to none so long as we keep dry air in place.

Happy New Year, and have a fantastic Friday!

Jack Maney