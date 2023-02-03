LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: The warmup continues on Friday as we reach back to near average, with clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lubbock’s high will reach 57 degrees. Winds stay on the light side out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph to close the week out, and stretch of good outdoor days will begin as we close the week and head into the weekend.

Tonight: Winds will remain a little bit breezy overnight and should keep morning lows from cratering too far below freezing, with Lubbock’s low expected at 32 degrees.

Tomorrow: High pressure in the upper levels will promote a nice warmup as we get the weekend started. Highs reach the mid 60s on Saturday! Winds will get a bit stronger at 12 to 18 mph from the southwest and mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will be a beautiful day, and you will want to get outdoors this weekend! Temperatures continue warming and will reach the low 70s with Lubbock’s high around 72 degrees. Bright, clear sunshine and light westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph will make things just about perfect outside!

Warmer and winder weather looks likely to start next week, with abnormally warm highs in the mid 70s with breezy southwest winds at 20 to 25 mph.

Our next more meaningful cold front will arrive Tuesday, which will bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures back down to the upper 40s. This front may coincide with some scattered showers, but temperatures should stay warm enough to avoid any wintry weather impacts. Rain chances for now stand at 20%, but may increase if the low pressure system takes a more southerly track.

Wednesday will be chilly and breezy as northerly winds continue behind Tuesday’s system. Highs in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies will make it feel a bit more winterlike, but overall no major impacts are expected. Temperatures will begin to warm back up toward normal by the end of the week.

Jack Maney