LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Friday will be another cool, mostly calm day with sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 12-18 mph. Highs will come up a bit to the upper 50s and low 60s, with a high of 59 in Lubbock and skies clearing out quickly after sunrise. Overall, another fine yet somewhat cool outdoor day.

Tonight: A quick sprinkle or two will be possible up north this evening, though little none of what falls is expected to reach the surface, and rain chances stand at 10% or less across the area. Expect chilly and breezy overnight conditions with winds remaining around 10-15 mph before sunrise, and a low of 31 Saturday morning.

Tomorrow: As an upper level system passes well to our north, a cold front will push through the area in the mid to late morning Saturday, bringing blustery winds and cooler highs to the area, though skies will remain mostly clear and sunshine will help to offset the cooler winds. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with a northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph occasionally gusting over 30 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Skies stay mostly clear and we will have a brief warmup on Sunday with highs reaching back to near and above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be gentle at 12 to 18 mph out of the west, and Sunday will be the better day outside for the weekend.

Monday will start out cold with lows in the mid 20s, but changes will be afoot as another cold front is expected to move into the area later in the day. Highs might reach the low 50s, but will be dependent on the timing of the front. Expect increasing cloudcover and stronger winds, with SE winds switching around to the northeast at 20 to 25 mph. Precipitation will likely hold off until late in the day.

Uncertainty remains high for the storm system expected to move across the area on Tuesday, but models have shown a bit of an upward trend for our area as they have converged toward a more southerly storm track. The farther south this system moves, the better our chance of seeing precipitation will be. With cold air in place ahead of the system from Monday’s cold front, there is still the possibility that this could come in the form of wintry mix or perhaps snow, though it is still far too early to tell what the exact impacts will be. Regardless of the exact track, temperatures are expected to be cold with lots of cloudcover on Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

The storm system will pull east by Wednesday, with conditions remaining chilly behind the system. A general trend toward below average temperatures is expected into late week and beyond, so it looks like the mild January weather we’ve had the past few weeks will be coming to an end. Make sure to stick with KLBK for all the latest updates on this developing storm, and be sure to download the KLBK First Warning weather app to get the latest forecast anytime and alerts when inclement weather arrives.

Jack Maney