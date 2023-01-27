LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Winds return to southwesterly today, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the low to mid 50s. Lubbock’s high will be about 53 degrees. Areas up north that still have a bit of residual snowpack will tend to be a few degrees cooler. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week!

Tonight: Southwesterly breezes continue into the evening and overnight, which will help to keep morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by tomorrow morning. A few clouds will move through overnight, but otherwise mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: Saturday will feature a return to milder temperatures as winds remain breezy from the southwest. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s! A good day to get outdoors and get some sunshine.

Extended Forecast:

Another cold front will arrive Sunday morning, and this will return us to below average temperatures in the mid 40s Sunday. The front will pass through dry, with skies remaining mostly clear through the day.

Cloudcover will begin to increase by Monday. Another upper level storm system is expected to come onshore and dig through the desert southwest. Considerable disagreement exists with the forecast models on how this system will play out, but the slowly approaching storm will allow time for moisture to surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico, which will increase out cloudcover and precipitation chances. With increased cloudcover and continued cold air transport over the area, highs will come down to the mid 30s.

As the storm system slowly approaches, precipitation chances would increase around Tuesday, when models are starting to pick up on the possibility of freezing drizzle or wintry mix. For now this appears to be on the light side, but could result in slick spots on the roads if temperatures are below freezing while precip comes down.

Depending on how the main upper level trough evolves, precipitation chances may persist into Wednesday and Thursday with multiple waves of light to moderate rain, freezing rain, or snow. Many different possibilities exist for how the system could play out, and it remains difficult to pin down what type of precipitation we will see, how much will fall, and where the highest chances will be. Confidence in the forecast past Monday remains low. Be sure to stay tuned to KLBK for updates, and you can follow us on social media at Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for even more information!

Jack Maney