LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A bit breezy and unseasonably warm. Cold front arrives in the evening. High of 73°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cool northwest breezes overnight and chilly morning lows. Low of 34°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool and mostly sunny with light winds. High of 57°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Today: Temps rise even more for Friday, with highs reaching a peak in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week. Lubbock’s high will be around 73 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above normal! This will coincide with a bit of an increase in wind speeds, but they should stay at acceptable levels around 15 to 20 mph, sometimes gusting as high as 30mph. Some elevated fire danger especially over northwestern areas where stronger winds are likely will be possible. A weak cold front will arrive in the late evening and shift winds to the northwest into the overnight. Overall Friday is still looking like a good day to get outdoors and enjoy this streak of above normal temperatures.

Tonight: The front clears the area, with gentle northwesterly winds overnight and temperatures cooling down to the low 30s, with light freezes possible.

Tomorrow: Temperatures come down for Saturday as light north winds remain in control of our weather, with highs going from far above normal to slightly above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s, Lubbock’s high around 57 degrees. After a chilly morning, the afternoon looks nice with fairly light winds out of the north and mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast:

A freeze is likely Sunday morning as light winds and clear skies will develop overnight. Sunday looks to stay cool but begin a slow warmup with highs in the low to mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected to continue, with little chance of precipitation and winds returning to southwesterly and a bit stronger, from 12 to 18 mph.

Temperatures will begin warming up once again with breezy and mostly sunny conditions to begin the work week, highs in the mid 60s and winds reaching 18 to 23 mph out of the west. Skies remain mostly clear.

Winds remain strong as another system swings past us over the Great Plains, though we will see little impact and even increase our temps as the associated front will likely not reach our area. Highs in the upper 60s with continued breezy to occasionally windy conditions on Tuesday.

Winds become even stronger by Wednesday as jet stream winds move overhead from an approaching stronger upper level trough. Cloudcover will increase somewhat, as will temperatures with the southwesterly winds inducing downslope warming and pushing highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front arrives on Thursday as another upper level trough swings through the area, and this will be a bit stronger of a front with winds expected to be strong behind it, which might impart some blowing dust on our forecast later next week. Temperatures will drop some, but the air mass associated with this system is originating in the north Pacific, not the arctic, so temperatures are only expected to drop down to near average in the 50s. The front will have little precipitation potential, and it looks like dry weather will hold for the foreseeable future.

