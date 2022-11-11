LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Chilly and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. High of 46°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Our first freeze of the season! Low of 25°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with temperatures staying chilly. High of 51°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

A very chilly Veteran’s Day will be the beginning of an extended period of cold weather for West Texas.

Today: Starting out cold with biting northeast winds this morning, wind chill values will stay in the 20s before noon and only improve to the 30s by afternoon as winds will remain breezy through daylight hours. Air temperatures will reach the mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with off and on sunshine.

Tonight: With the core of the arctic air moving into the area tonight, winds will relax and skies will be clear overnight, which should set up nearly ideal radiational cooling conditions overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall sharply down into the 20s area wide, resulting in our first freeze of the year and the end of the growing season. 6-12 hours of below freezing temperatures are expected. Remember your four P’s! Anything that involves living creatures or running water outside needs to be taken care of, as well as any plants you want to protect from the cold.

Saturday: After a frigid start, temperatures will rise amid partly sunny skies to the upper 40s and low 50s. It will still be a chilly day, but winds will not be nearly as strong so wind chill won’t be as big of a problem. The TTU vs. Kansas game kicks off at 6pm, and the after-dark game will be cold with temps in the mid-40s at kickoff and upper 30s by game’s end. Be sure to bundle up if you’re attending!

Sunday: A weak area of high pressure in the upper levels will allow some temperature recovery, with highs making it to the upper 50s and low 60s, though it will still be cold in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will lead to a fairly pleasant finish to the weekend!

Next Week: Another storm system will be moving through the area on Monday, bringing with it another cooldown and a chance of some precipitation! This will be a very quick moving system and as such the impacts will not be as strongly felt, though we could have some light shower activity as it moves through. Depending on the timing of the system, temps might be cold enough to let some snowflakes mix in with the rain, but accumulation is not expected and overall amounts will be on the light side. The large scale pattern will remain conducive to continued cold weather with more disurbances bringing chances of precipitation later next week, so it looks like the cold is here to stay!

Jack Maney