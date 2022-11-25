LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Steady cold rain in Lubbock, wintry mix and snow to the west. Highs in the morning, falling temps in the afternoon. Chance of Precipitation: 90% High of 39°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Temperatures approach freezing, with wintry mix and snow possible as far east as Lubbock. Chance of Precipitation: 90%. Low of 31°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Snow transitions back to cold rain after sunrise, with rain ending about midday. High of 42°. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day is in effect as a winter storm is expected to affect portions of the South Plains today and into Saturday!