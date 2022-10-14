LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A bit warmer, with lots of sunshine. High of 80°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 56°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds through the day, with storms moving in from the north late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 83°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Beautiful weather will continue today, with a pleasantly warm afternoon and lots of sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest today, and that downsloping wind will help to boost high temperatures a bit from where they were yesterday, up to about 80 degrees in Lubbock and generally to the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Skies will be mostly clear, with just a few fair weather clouds from time to time.

Tonight, temperatures will cool to the mid 50s with clouds gradually increasing through the night. The increase in cloudcover is a precursor to our weekend storm system, though we should make it through the day on Saturday without any rainfall. Temperatures will be warm once again under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thunderstorms will form and begin moving in from the north late Saturday as the cold front begins to push in. Some of these could be on the strong side, and will likely hold off until after midnight for most of the south plains region. Through the night, showers and storms will increase in coverage as another wave of rain moves in from the southwest, and the front will arrive in Lubbock before sunrise on Sunday. This is going to give us a high temperature for the day at midnight on Sunday, with cooling temperatures expected and much of the day on Sunday spent in the 50s. Rainfall amounts continue to favor the southern half of the KLBK viewing area, with 1-2″ of rain possible for our southern row, with .5-1″ likely in Lubbock.

Rain will linger on Monday but will gradually taper off and come to and end by Tuesday, with clouds and cool northeast winds keeping us in the 50s to start the next week. Skies will begin to clear out and temperatures will rebound back to the 70s by midweek.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney