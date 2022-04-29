LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold front moves through. Low of 48°. Winds W→N 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 80°. Winds NE→SE 18-22 MPH.

After a day of above average temperatures, wildfires, and strong winds, a calming and cooling trend is expected to arrive this evening. A cold front will pass through the region, shifting our winds from the west to the north during the overnight hours. Gusts as high as 20-30 MPH are expected, but no rainfall will occur. We’ll keep a clear sky around the region, with lows cooling into the upper 30s to mid 50s.

As a result of our cold front, Saturday is expected to be cooler, sunnier and less windy! Highs are forecast to peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. Clouds will return to the region overnight Saturday through Saturday morning, with isolated showers returning to the region. Most of us will remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. By sunrise, temperatures will settle in the upper 40s to low 60s.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for this Sunday, May 1st, 2022. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours across a good majority of the South Plains. Damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH, hail larger than quarters (1.00″ in diameter), and even isolated tornadoes are all possible. Timing will be from 2 PM CDT through 11 PM CDT. Be sure you download the KLBK First Warning Weather App now so that you can receive weather alerts throughout the weekend. High temperatures will vary from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Areas that see the strongest storms could also pick up close to 1 inch of rainfall! Unfortunately, this will not be a widespread rainfall event, as storms will remain relatively isolated in nature. Storms and showers will come to an end Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Monday will be hot and breezy as storms and showers exit to our east! Highs will soar into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the west-southwest around 22-28 MPH. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are possible. Another cold front will move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, giving us low temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 50s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, April 29th:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:29 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (2011)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 31° (1968)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Stay weather aware

-Jacob.

