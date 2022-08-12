LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 68°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 96°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

A calm and clear night is in store for the region overnight. We will keep a clear sky around the region with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise on our Saturday, low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm across the region. In fact, areas off the Caprock could see highs in the triple-digits each afternoon! Highs will range anywhere from 90-102 degrees each day, with winds out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. No rainfall is expected either day, but clouds are expected to begin to increase Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Morning lows will drop into the low 60s to mid 70s each morning.

More clouds will invade the KLBK viewing area on Monday as a weak tropical disturbance moves into south central Texas and northeast Mexico. This disturbance is not expected to bring any rainfall to the South Plains, but it will bring in some cooler temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Clouds will hang around overnight, with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday, and hang around through Thursday of next week! A weak cold front will move into the region, keeping cloud coverage around the region. Some isolated heavy rainfall totals will be possible, with localized areas seeing 0.50″-1.00″ of rain next week. Highs will fall below average, varying from the 80s into the low 90s. There is still uncertainty amongst models, so we can’t set anything in stone just yet. However, this more active pattern is being indicated by all forecast models, and is even being shown to stick around through the second half of the month! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next several days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 12th:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (1936)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 54° (1979)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

