KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: August 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 70°. Winds SSW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated evening storms. High of 90°. Winds SW/SSE 15-25 MPH.

This forecast is beginning to sound like a broken record. We are still stuck in the same summer-like pattern we’ve been in for the past week now. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible across the KLBK viewing area through the evening and early overnight hours. Some of these showers will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, just like we saw in Stonewall county Thursday night. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s by Saturday morning under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage on Saturday, but we still are not expecting a washout for the entire area. Rain activity will remain isolated in nature. With that being said, areas that get caught under the strongest storms could see locally heavy rainfall. Over 1″ of rain, gusty winds around 40-50 MPH, and pea sized hail will be possible with the strongest storms on Saturday. High temperatures are forecasted to peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest during the morning hours, shifting to the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, isolated shower and storm activity will remain possible before midnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Sunday.

A warm and drier forecast is in store for the South Plains on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, with areas off the Caprock topping out in the middle 90s. Winds are forecasted to be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. More sunshine is expected across the region on Sunday, so be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen appropriately if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s under a partly to mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will start to increase on Monday, as a system of high pressure slowly drifts into the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the Caprock. Areas across the Rolling Plains will warm into the upper 90s to lower 100s. A mostly sunny sky is expected across the KLBK forecast area, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH overnight, as lows dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

Our ridge of high pressure will continue to build back west, increasing in coverage across the South Plains. This will push the energy that has brought us late day showers and storms for the past week further to the north, cutting off our rain chances for the next 5 to 10 days. This ridge of high pressure will increase our high temperatures area-wide. Locations on the Caprock will see highs range from 90-96 degrees all of next week. Areas across the Rolling Plains will see their high temperatures range from 95-102! Morning low temperatures will remain above average, ranging from the upper 60s to the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances look few and far between for the next two weeks, with temperatures remaining slightly above average. The warmer temps are good for our ag-producers, as most crops have been lacking heat units all growing season.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 20th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 20th:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1930 & 1943)

Record Low: 54° (1915)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

