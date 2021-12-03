KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: December 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 35°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 64°. Winds Variable 10-15 MPH.

A cold front has moved into the South Plains this afternoon, and will continue to push through this evening into the early overnight hours! If you’re headed out to The Jones for the big playoff game between Roosevelt and Abernathy, you’ll want to bring a light jacket! This will bring our temperatures down into the mid 20s to mid 30s overnight under a clear sky. Winds will calm and shift to the north, with gusts under 20 MPH.

Saturday will be much cooler across the region. High temperatures will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds are expected to increase later in the day. Winds will initially be out of the northwest, eventually shifting to the southwest later in the day. Gusts will remain under 20 MPH. Tomorrow night is the Miracles Christmas Parade! Step off is 6 PM. The parade starts at 34th Street and Avenue Q, and will end at 34th and Indiana. Temperatures will be in the 50s to upper 40s throughout the parade with a light wind! Be sure to come out, and bring a jacket! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Be sure to enjoy the cooler air on Saturday! Temperatures will quickly rebound ahead of our next cold front on Sunday. Highs will warm into the 70s area-wide under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will pick back up across the KLBK viewing area, with gusts approaching 40 MPH out of the west southwest. These down-sloping winds, combined with compressional warming, will be the culprits behind our 18-22 degree above average temps! A strong cold front will move through western Texas and eastern New Mexico late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. This will allow low temperatures to fall into the low 20s to mid 30s.

For the first time in a long time, temperatures are expected to remain below average all day on Monday! Highs will only warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s across the South Plains, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day. Some areas will see gusts near 30 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be another cold one, with temperatures settling in the low 20s to low 30s.

Extended Forecast:

The forecast calls for a variation in temperatures for the remainder of next week! Highs will range from the upper 50s to upper 70s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky sticking around the region. Winds will continue to play a major part in our forecast for next week. Fire weather looks to be heightened for the region from Tuesday through Thursday, with the highest risk existing on Thursday. Gusts will approach – if not exceed – 40 MPH at times, so some blowing dust is also expected. By Friday, we’ll be monitoring for the potential of our next cold front, which could significantly cool us down for next weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 3rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 58°

Record High: 82° (2010)

Normal Low: 31°

Record Low: 15° (1967)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

