LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Snow showers late. Low of 29°. Winds NE 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sun late. High of 48°. Winds NE→NW 18-22 MPH.

After a warm and windy day, big changes are expected overnight. After midnight, precipitation will begin to move into northwestern portions of the South Plains. Temperatures will be below freezing, resulting in a light snow over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area! Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s across the region, with light snow most likely over northwestern areas.

Saturday morning will start off with light snow over northwestern portions of the region. As much as 1-2″ could fall over portions of Curry and Parmer county. The map below shows who has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. Thankfully, no major impacts are expected across any of the region. By Saturday afternoon, a sunny sky will return to the region. Highs will peak in the mid 40s to mid 50s, with winds shifting to the northwest. Sustained speeds around 18-22 MPH are expected, with gusts near 35-40 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper teens to lower 30s.

Our winter blast will be short lived! Highs will rebound into the mid 50s to mid 60s for Sunday, with a sunny sky returning to the entire region. Winds will be out of the northwest during the morning hours, before shifting to the southeast later in the day. Gusts as high as 20-25 MPH can be expected area-wide. Low temperatures will drop into the low 20s to mid 30s by Monday morning.

Strong winds will return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Monday. Sustained speeds of 18-22 MPH are expected out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected. This will bring blowing dust, and a risk for fire weather conditions back into the region. Highs will continue to warm, peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. By Tuesday morning, lows will only dip into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, a strong storm system will begin to move into the South Plains. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during the late evening and early overnight hours on Wednesday, mainly over the Rolling Plains. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a low pressure system is forecast to track through the South Plains. On the back side of the system, moisture and cold air will filter into the KLBK viewing area, potentially resulting in some locally heavy snowfall! Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and Friday of next week. As of right now, there are still A LOT of uncertainties with this storm system. Details will become much clearer by early next week. Until then, you can stay up to date on the latest information with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, the KLBK First Warning Weather App, and over on our website at everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 11th:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:28 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 91° (2017)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 6° (1955 & 1981)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

