LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Low of 10°. Winds WNW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 48°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

For the first time in more than 32 years, Lubbock, TX fell below 0° this morning, setting a new record low temperature of -1°. As we take a look back at the winter storm from this week, Lubbock officially picked up 1.60″ of snowfall at Preston Smith International Airport, and 2.10″ of snowfall at the NWS Office on South Loop 289. Tonight, most of the snow has melted away across the region. Areas that still have some on the ground will bottom out in the single digits, with the rest of the region in the teens. We could see some patchy freezing fog, with calm winds and a clear sky.

Saturday will be much warmer across the region, but highs will remain below average. Temperatures will peak in the mid 40s to low 50s under a sunny sky. Any remaining snow should melt on Saturday. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at times, with gusts upwards of 35 MPH possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be bitter cold, with lows ranging through the teens.

A weak cold front will keep our high temperatures pretty stead on Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid 40s to low 50s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the northeast around 22-28 MPH, with gusts occasionally exceeding 35 MPH. No snow or rain is expected with this cold front. Sunday night into Monday morning will be chilly once again, as low temperatures dip into the teens and 20s.

Our warming trend will continue on Monday, as high temperatures climb into the upper 40s to upper 50s area-wide. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds slowly shifting from the northwest to southwest, with gusts nearing 25 MPH at times. We will fall back below freezing by sunrise on Tuesday, with lows in the upper teens to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures will return to the KLBK viewing area for Tuesday, with high temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to mid 60s! A cold front will swing through on Wednesday, knocking our highs back down to average. High temperatures will hold relatively steady for Thursday, before soaring up to the 70° mark for Friday! Morning lows will remain below freezing all of next week, and precipitation chances will remain at 0%. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant conditions! After the last several weeks, we sure deserve this nicer pattern.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 4th:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:21 PM CDT

Normal High: 58°

Record High: 82° (1925)

Normal Low: 29°

Record Low: -1° (2022)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx