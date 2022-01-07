KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: January 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cold and breezy. Low of 34°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 71°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

After a cooler than expected Friday, temperatures will remain slightly above average for most overnight. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, helping to keep temperatures elevated. We will see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, with low temperatures falling into the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Saturday.

Southwesterly winds will continue across the region on Saturday, with gusts out of the southwest nearing 40 MPH at times. This will increase our potential for fire weather conditions, resulting in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions across most of the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will be above average across western Texas and eastern New Mexico, peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky across the region. Our next cold front will move into the South Plains Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will shift winds to the north, ushering in colder air. High temperatures for Sunday will most likely occur at midnight. Lows will dip down into the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Sunday.

As previously stated, highs for Sunday will most likely occur at midnight. Temperatures then will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s. During the daytime hours on Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH, with gusts near 30 MPH. No precipitation is expected with this front. Sunday night into Monday morning will feature bone-chilling temperatures across the region. As you walk out the door for work or school Monday morning, temperatures will only be in the mid 10s to mid 20s.

Seasonal high temperatures will return to the KLBK viewing area on Monday. Highs will warm into the 50s area-wide, with winds shifting from the northwest to the southeast with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH. Overall, Monday will be a very pleasant day across the forecast area! Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature cold temperatures, with temperatures bottoming out in the 20s to low 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Clouds will increase across the region on Tuesday as mid level moisture increases across the South Plains. This will result in an overcast sky across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will remain in the 50s area-wide. On Wednesday, a cut-off low pressure system will move over eastern New Mexico into the Texas Panhandle. This will increase rain chances across the KLBK viewing area, and keep our high temperatures just a few degrees below average. Some areas could see as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall! Showers will slowly exit the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures returning to the region by Thursday afternoon. As we head into next weekend, colder temperatures, and possibly even another storm system will pass through the region! The KLBK First Warning Weather Team will be keeping an eye on this disturbance.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 7th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1927 & 2006)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 6° (1968)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx