LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms early. Partly cloudy. Low of 70°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 100°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours, before completely diminishing by 2 AM tonight. This monsoon activity will result in some locally heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing between 0.50″-1.00″. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region overnight with winds out of the northeast. Sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH are expected. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Saturday

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Saturday, with activity becoming more isolated than what we’ve seen over the past several days. If you find yourself under one of these showers or storms, your temperatures will be just a little cooler, but it will likely become much muggier. Highs will remain above average Saturday through Monday, ranging anywhere from 95-115 degrees across the region. Monday will be the hottest day out of the next three. There could even be a few heat advisories issued for areas off the Caprock. We will keep a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the region each day. Winds will predominantly be out of the southeast, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will remain well above average, only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 80s around sunrise each morning.

Extended Forecast:

The heat is not expected to let up at all for Tuesday! Highs will range anywhere from 95-105 degrees across the South Plains. These types of temperatures are extremely dangerous. Please remember to look before you lock your vehicles, and DO NOT take your pets on walks during the day. Sidewalks will be far too hot for them, and will scald the bottoms of their paws. Winds will shift to the east on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky both days. As our cold front approaches, we will see a few more showers and storms return to the region. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Storm chances return for Wednesday and Thursday as a result of northwesterly flow and a weak cold front. As high pressure re-establishes itself over the four-corners region, it will allow for a few more storms to move into the KLBK viewing area. Some gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any storms that do develop. We will see a partly cloudy sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas each day. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be a little closer to average, ranging anywhere from 90-100 degrees. Morning lows will cool just a bit too, settling in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

By Friday, clouds will begin to fade as the triple digits return.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 8th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 106° (2009)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

