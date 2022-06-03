LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms continuing, especially before midnight. Low of 60°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor until 11 PM CDT tonight. 75 MPH wind gusts, tennis ball sized hail (2.50″ in diameter), isolated tornadoes, and flooding rain are all possible. Stay weather aware, and download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track storms, and receive warnings for your exact location as soon as they’re issued. Showers and storms will come to an end shortly before sunrise on Saturday, as lows settle into the mid 50s and 60s.

Clouds will hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Saturday. Despite the clouds, it will be warm! Highs are forecast to peak close to their seasonal averages, warming into the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Aside from an isolated shower or storms, we will remain dry across the region. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows bottoming out in the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be warmer and sunnier! Highs peak in the 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night will remain mild, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Our dry trend continues for Monday, as a sunny sky returns to the KLBK viewing area. Temperatures max out in the 90s across the region, as winds shift from the northwest to the east throughout the day. Gusts will occasionally reach 20 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be warmer, as lows dip into the mid 60s and mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

A warm and mostly dry week is expected across the South Plains next week. Highs will warm into the 90s to lower 100s each day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. A few showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will remain mild, only cooling into the 60s and 70s. Be sure to appropriately apply sunscreen if you’re going to be outside, and stay hydrated!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 3rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 3rd:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:54 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 104° (1998)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 43° (1919)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx