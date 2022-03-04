LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 46°. Winds S→SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Blowing dust and critical fire conditions. High of 74°. Winds WSW 25-40.

After a warm day across the South Plains, a warm evening is expected across the region! We’ll keep a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky around the region tonight with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Tonight will be a great night to head out to the First Friday Art Trail in downtown Lubbock! By morning, winds will shift to the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s to upper 50s.

Strong winds are forecast to increase across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Saturday. Gusts as high as 45 MPH will be possible across the region. These strong winds combined with low relative humidity values, above average temperatures, and dry vegetation that has been worsened by our ongoing drought will lead to a critical risk for fire weather conditions across the KLBK viewing area. Please postpone any activities that could result in a spark until further notice. Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Some blowing dust will be possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit cooler as a weak cold front passes through the region. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to mid 40s.

Cold front #2 is expected to pass through the Texas Panhandle and Permian Basin by Sunday evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the low 60s to upper 70s across the area, with cooler temperatures occurring out west. Winds will remain strong due to a tight pressure gradient, with southwesterly winds around 25-30 MPH expected. As our cold front passes through, winds will begin to shift to the north. Isolated showers will be possible just ahead of the front, especially over the Rolling Plains. Some isolated thunder will be possible, but thankfully no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will take a tumble behind our cold front, as lows reach the upper teens to low 30s by sunrise Monday.

Monday will feel a lot more like winter! Highs will struggle to warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast, with sustained speeds near 15-20 MPH. Feel like temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and 40s for most of us throughout the day. Clouds will slowly increase Monday evening through Tuesday morning, as lows cool into the upper teens to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

As clouds increase on Tuesday, temperatures will remain below average. Highs will struggle to warm into the upper 30s to low 50s. We’ll warm back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. As temps increase, so will our winds! Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH will be possible from Wednesday through Friday. Winds remain strong on Friday as another cold front moves into the region. This will be a potent arctic front, bringing in Frigid air! Highs on Friday will struggle to warm into the 40s for most. Morning lows will remain below freezing for all of next week, so be sure to bring in your pets and potted plants! Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates in your forecast!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 4th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 64°

Record High: 89° (2009)

Normal Low: 35°

Record Low: -1° (1917)

Have an awesome weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

