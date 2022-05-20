LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Cold front passes through. Low of 53°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice and sunny. High of 76°. Winds ENE 20-25 MPH.

Tonight, our cold front will finally sweep through the South Plains from northeast to southwest. Winds will shift to the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to low 60s under a clear sky.

Saturday will be a beautiful day across the region! High temperatures will peak in the low 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 20-25 MPH, gradually calming throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be quite chilly across the region! In fact, northwestern portions may slip into the mid 30s! Wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in any pets or potted plants that are sensitive to cooler temps. Our record low temperature in Lubbock will be in jeopardy, as we bottom out in the upper 30s to upper 40s area wide by sunrise Sunday.

A mostly cloudy sky will keep us below average on Sunday. Highs will struggle to warm into the mid 70s, with most areas only reaching the mid to upper 60s! Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH, allowing more moisture to filter into the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin. A few afternoon and evening showers will be possible over southern zones, with a slight chance for rain lingering through the overnight hours. We’ll keep the clouds around as rain showers increase by Monday morning. Lows will eventually fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Damaging winds around 60-80 MPH and hail up to lime sized (2.00″ in diameter) will be our main concerns. Localized flooding is also expected. Timing for severe storms will be from 3 PM through Midnight, while rain will be possible most of the day! High temperatures will remain below average on Monday, only warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Some areas will see between 1-2″ of rainfall, and other areas will remain completely dry. It is too early top pinpoint just exactly who will and who won’t see rain on Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain muggy and mild, as lows drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances will hang around the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, with locally heavy rainfall remaining likely! By the time showers and storms wrap up on Thursday, some areas could see as much as +4″! Temperatures will remain slightly below their seasonal averages through most of next week, before a warming trend kicks in by the weekend. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App today, free for both IOS and Android! It will send you alerts for your exact location the second they’re issued. Be sure to use our interactive radar to track storms as they move into eastern New Mexico and western Texas this upcoming week. The KLBK First Warning Weather Team is here to keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 20th:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:45 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 102° (2006)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 40° (1931)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

