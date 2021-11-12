KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: November 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Close to freezing. Low of 32°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 72°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

After this morning’s cold front, temperatures have remained quite cool for our Friday. The story will remain as we head into the evening and overnight hours as winds gradually shift from the north to the southwest. Northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area will fall below freezing.

Here in Lubbock, the southwesterly winds will play a vital role in just how cold we get. Should the high pressure system that is currently overhead exit the region a little sooner than expected, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the forecast. If it were to move it out slower than expected, temperatures will be cooler than expected. As of right now, it does look like we will briefly get down to freezing in Lubbock around sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound rather quickly on Saturday thanks to our southwesterly winds. Gusts near 30-40 MPH will bring in warmer temperatures, and maybe even some blowing dust! High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Texas Tech takes on Iowa State at 2:30 PM CDT in The Jones! If you’re heading out to the game, be sure to grab your sun shades! Saturday night into Sunday morning will not be as cool thanks to breezy southwesterly winds. By Sunday morning, another cold front will swing through the South Plains. Lows will range from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Another cool and breezy day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Sunday! Behind our cold front, highs will peak in the 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 20-25 MPH, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Winds will flip back to the southwest on Monday, gusting near 30 MPH at times. This will result in above average temperatures, with highs ranging in the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will continue to increase overnight Monday into Tuesday, keeping our lows above average. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Near record high temperatures will remain in the forecast for Tuesday, as compressional heating and southwesterly surface winds increase temperatures across the South Plains. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a stray 90 degree reading or two off the Caprock! A strong cold front will move into the region on Wednesday, dropping our highs back down to their seasonal averages. Thursday and Friday look to be cooler, with a mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. Some areas will get close to freezing once again by Thursday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 12th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 12th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 65°

Record High: 85° (1995)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 15° (2019)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! WRECK EM!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx