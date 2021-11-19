KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: November 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 41°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm. Mostly cloudy High of 78°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

Breezy southwesterly winds will continue this evening into the overnight hours. Gusts upwards of 25-30 MPH are expected across the region. Clouds will increase tonight, helping to keep our temperatures above average. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky by sunrise on Saturday.

Breezy winds will continue throughout the day on Saturday. Winds gusts near 35 MPH out of the west, a dry ground, and low dew points will create an elevated risk for fire weather. Outdoor burning is not advised tomorrow. Saturday marks the last Texas Tech home football game of the season! The Red Raiders will take on the OSU Cowboys, with a kickoff slated for 7 PM CDT. Throughout the game, temps will fall from the mid 70s into the mid and low 60s under a cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the west. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain mild, with lows in the upper 30s to low 50s.

A cold front will move through the South Plains on Sunday, bringing below average temperatures back into the region. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 22-28 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will feature freezing temperatures across most of the region, with lows dropping into the mid 20s to mid 30s under a clearing sky.

A mostly sunny sky will return to the South Plains on Monday, with temperatures warming to slightly above average levels. Highs will range through the 60s, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Monday night will bring southwesterly winds and more clouds back into the region. As a result, lows will only fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures will remain around the South Plains for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be quite breezy, with gusts out of the southwest exceeding 40 MPH at times! Morning lows will remain on the mild side, ranging from the mid 30s to low 50s.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will move into the region, cooling us back down below average for Thanksgiving and Black Friday! Highs will range through the 40s and 50s both days, with a chance of isolated showers each day. Lows will drop back down close to freezing. At this time, no wintry precipitation is expected. A lot of inconsistencies still remain in the forecast data, so changes will likely be made over the next several days. We will have a much better grasp on the Thanksgiving storm come Monday!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 19th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 19th:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:42 PM CDT

Normal High: 62°

Record High: 85° (1996)

Normal Low: 35°

Record Low: 14° (1921 & 1937)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! WRECK EM!

-Jacob.

