KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: November 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 41°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers south. High of 57°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Clouds are increasing across the region this evening, and that trend will carry over into the night tonight. These clouds, in addition to southwesterly winds, will keep our temperatures above average for most! Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Saturday. In addition to the increase in cloud coverage, rain chances will also increase after midnight tonight. A low pressure system is tracking our way from northern Mexico!

Temperatures on Saturday will all depend on the exact track of our incoming storm system. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 40s, with the cooler air hanging out over southern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Showers will arrive in the greater Lubbock area right around sunrise. Areas south of Lubbock will have the greatest chance of seeing rainfall. Lubbock could see up to 0.25″ of rainfall at most. Northern zones won’t pick up much rain at all, but areas to the south of town could see close to 0.75″-1.00″! Any rain will be beneficial to our ongoing drought across the entire area. Showers will gradually come to an end from west to east after sunset. Lows by Sunday morning will fall into the mid 20s to low 40s under a clearing sky.

Sunday will be sunny and cool across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will top out from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast during the morning hours, to the southwest during the afternoon. Some gusts near 20 MPH will be possible. Sunday night into Monday morning will be a little warmer than average due to southwesterly winds, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 40s.

A warm and breezy day is in store for the region on Monday! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will occasionally gust near 30 MPH out of the southwest. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain mild, with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A rather calm trend will remain in the forecast from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Highs will remain slightly above average, varying from the mid 60s to mid 70s, with a mostly sunny sky remaining around the region. Morning lows will remain mild, bottoming out from the upper 20s to upper 40s. Winds will remain light and variable until Thursday into Friday. By the end of next week, our next cold front will begin to approach the KLBK viewing area. This will bring gusty southwesterly winds back into the area. By next weekend, the South Plains will likely be much cooler, with the possibility of a few more isolated rain showers.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 26th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 26th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 60°

Record High: 82° (1970)

Normal Low: 33°

Record Low: 8° (1980)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx