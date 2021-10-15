KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: October 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Near freezing. Low of 36°. Winds N 2-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & cool. High of 70°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

A clear sky, calm winds, and dry ground will give way to the coldest temperatures of the season overnight! Low temperatures are forecasted to range from the upper 20s to lower 40s, which is why a Freeze Warning has been issued for northwestern portions of the South Plains. Counties included in the warning are Curry, Roosevelt, northern Lea, Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb, Cochran, and Yoakum. In the warmed area, lows will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be another below average day! Highs will vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Later in the day. clouds will begin to return to southern portions of the South Plains. Lows will fall into the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be another near-perfect day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH at times. Sunday night into Monday morning will be closer to average with lows cooling into the low 40s to low 50s.

High temperatures will return to above average levels on Monday, peaking in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting out of the south upwards of 35 MPH. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region all day, before partially clearing overnight. Low temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid 40s to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven, with highs ranging through the 80s. A 90 degree reading or two will be possible over the Rolling Plains. A cold front will move through on Wednesday, dropping highs back into the upper 60s to upper 70s for Wednesday through Friday. Isolated showers and storms will return to the South Plains on Thursday and Friday as our cold front stalls to the south of the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with temperatures ranging through the 40s into the lower and middle 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 15th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:13 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Record High: 92° (1917 & 1965)

Normal Low: 49°

Record Low: 31° (1966)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

