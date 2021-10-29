KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: October 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 42°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 84°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH, Gusts ~30 MPH.

A clear sky and calmer winds will give way to cool temperatures overnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 8-12 MPH.

Some breezy conditions are expected throughout the day on Saturday. Winds will shift back to the southwest, bringing in some warmer air. High temperatures will be 12-18 degrees above average for this time of year, ranging through the 80s. We will keep a sunny sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, a few clouds will move into the region as a cold front passes through. Winds will shift to the north, as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Our Halloween Sunday will be a pretty typical end to October across the South Plains! High temperatures will top out near average, ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. High clouds are expected to increase across the forecast area in the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting upwards of 35 MPH out of the northeast. The trick-or-treating forecast Sunday evening looks chilly and brisk. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s from 5-10 PM, with winds still gusting near 25 MPH out of the northeast. Overnight will be cold, with lows bottoming out in the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Monday.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, minus the wind. High temperatures will vary from the mid 60s to the mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Enjoy the ‘warmer’ air on Monday. By Monday night, the first of several cold fronts will move into the region. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid 30s to mid 40s, with winds shifting to the north around 15-20 MPH.

Extended Forecast:

Our coldest air of the season is expected to filter into the South Plains next week. Models are not doing the best of jobs handling this system. Here is what I’m currently thinking. Highs on Election Day will range through the 50s and low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Moisture will increase in the lower levels of the atmosphere, increasing our lower cloud deck. This will keep temperatures below average by a decent margin. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a second, more powerful cold front will move into the region. The way it looks right now, high temperatures on Wednesday could very well occur at midnight. This means that temperatures will likely hold steady, if not fall throughout the daytime hours on Wednesday.

Low level moistures will increase across the region on Wednesday behind the front. It appears that the upper levels of the atmosphere will become a little more saturated, too. This will provide widespread drizzle, with scattered showers mixed in. Wednesday will be cool and dreary, with some locations struggling to warm out of the 40s! There is a very tiny chance that we could see some freezing drizzle or snow flurries occur over the Texas Panhandle, and EXTREME northern portions of the South Plains. As of right now, no icy accumulation is expected. Dreary and cool conditions will stick around through Thursday, with more sunshine and slightly warmer air returning by Friday.

Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on next week’s storm system throughout the weekend on social media!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 29th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 29th:

Sunrise: 8:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 71°

Record High: 90° (2003)

Normal Low: 43°

Record Low: 20° (1917)

Have an extraordinary weekend, South Plains! Happy Halloween!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx