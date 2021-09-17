KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated shower or two. Low of 63°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

This evening, a few showers and storms will remain possible to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. A cold front will continue to push to the southeast through the South Plains this evening. Storms will be possible east of the front. Storms will develop between 6-8 PM. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds around 60-70 MPH being the main concern. A few storms could produce some small hail. Tonight, we will clear out for the most part, with maybe an isolated shower or two hanging around. Lows will bottom out from the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be a nice, but warm day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures are forecasted to max out in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Texas Tech takes on Florida International University at The Jones, with a kickoff time slated for 6 PM! If you plan on partaking in any tailgating, be sure to dress for the warmer conditions! Wear lighter colored clothes, drink plenty of water, and always look before you lock your vehicle! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild and mostly clear, with temperatures lowering into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Temperatures will begin to warm across the region on Sunday. Highs are forecasted to peak in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be warm and mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Monday will be quite warm across the South Plains. In fact, we will be pretty close to breaking our record high temperature for the Lubbock metro! A combination of ingredients will really help to warm temperatures across the region. Downsloping winds will bring warmer and drier air into the region. In addition to this, compressional heating will take place due to a strong cold front moving towards the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to lower 100s across the region, with the warmest temps occurring over the Rolling Plains. Winds will gust out of the west-southwest over 30 MPH at times. Monday evening into the overnight hours is when we expect our cold front to move into the area. This will shift winds to the north, with gusts remaining near 30 MPH. Low temperatures will drop into the low 50s to mid 60s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast:

The full effect of our cold front will be felt on Tuesday! High temperatures will remain below average by 5-8 degrees. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. It will remain dry across the region, and windy too! Winds will gust close to 40 MPH earlier in the day out of the northeast. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Winds will calm for the remainder of the week, as temperatures warm to slightly above average levels. Unfortunately, no widespread rainfall is expected over the next week. Fall looks to start off dry for the South Plains.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 17th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 17th:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Record High: 98° (1997 & 2005)

Normal Low: 59°

Record Low: 42° (1951)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Wreck ’em!

-Jacob.

