KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 54°. Winds SSW/W 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight will be the perfect night for high school football across the South Plains! Around sunset, temperatures will still be in the low 80s to mid 70s. We will keep a few clouds around the region this evening, lasting through the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with winds out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH. By tomorrow morning, winds are expected to shift to the west around 8-12 MPH.

Saturday will be warm but nice across the South Plains. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the Capital City of Austin, where the Red Raiders are slated to take on the Longhorns at 11 AM! Around kickoff, temps will be near 80 under a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine will hang around throughout the game. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90 degrees by the end of the 4th quarter! Across the South Plains, highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s, with the warmest conditions occurring off the Caprock into the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast during the afternoon hours, with gusts near 20-25 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday will be comfortable, with lows ranging through the 50s.

Sunday will essentially be a copy and paste type of forecast from Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s to mid 60s, with a partly cloudy sky hanging around.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next week or so! High temps will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wins will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will begin to move into the region on Monday, remaining most likely over eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will lower into the mid 50s to mid 60s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will gradually cool next week, with highs falling from the upper 80s to mid and lower 70s. Morning lows will continue to vary from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Rain chances will significantly increase as we head into the second half of next week. A stronger low pressure system is forecasted to move in by Thursday, potentially bringing several inches of rainfall to the KLBK viewing area! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on the forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 24th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 24th:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 97° (1953)

Normal Low: 57°

Record Low: 38° (1989)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Also; WRECK EM!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx