KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Shower or two. Low of 71°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm. Storms late. High of 93°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over western portions of the region this evening into the early overnight hours. After sunset, shower and storm activity will come to an end. A few high school football games could be impacted due to lightning with these storms. Be sure to remain weather aware, and go indoors when thunder roars. Lows will fall into the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be a warm and mostly sunny day through the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will peak in the middle 80s to middle 90s. After 2-4 PM, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop over northern portions of the South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. A cold front will begin to move into the region, bringing widespread showers and storms through the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds around 60-80 MPH, flash flooding, and 1″ in diameter hail will be possible. Some locations could see several inches of rainfall. Lows will bottom out in the lower 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will consist of below average temperatures and scattered storms. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Areas that see the strongest storms could see an additional 1-2″ of rainfall. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds around 60-80 MPH, flash flooding, and 1″ in diameter hail will be the main concerns. Showers and storms will become less numerous during the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Labor Day will be cool this year, with highs ranging through the 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over southern and eastern areas. However, coverage will be much more isolated than what we’re expecting on Saturday and Sunday! Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, we will remain dry across the KLBK viewing area, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we move into the work week next week, a ridge of high pressure will begin to move back into the South Plains. This will slowly warm our daytime highs back into the 90s. Morning lows will range from the 60s to the 70s. By next weekend, high pressure will really build over the region. Texas Tech’s first home game could be hot, with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances will remain near 0% as we head into next weekend, so hopefully most of the region will pick up some decent rainfall during our Labor Day weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 3rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Actual High: 92° (+4° above average)

Record High: 101° (1939 & 2000)

Normal Low: 64°

Actual Low: 72° (+8° above average)

Record Low: 48° (1915 & 1974)

Have a great long weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

