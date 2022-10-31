LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Expect scarily good weather for trick or treating today, but we’re keeping an eye to the sky as severe thunderstorms might be in the cards later on this week!

A weak disturbance moving over south Texas this morning is sending some high clouds overhead, and that will give us filtered sunshine to occasionally overcast conditions throughout the day today. Still, despite not having unimpeded sunshine, temperatures will reach the 70 degree mark today and winds will stay light, giving us another gorgeous day to end the month of October. Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower 60s by trick or treat time, and it will be a comfortably cool night, which is great if you’re going to be wearing a heavier costume!

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow morning, and yet another gorgeous day is expected for Tuesday as winds will remain light and skies will be mostly sunny, with temps reaching the low 70s.

Winds will start to increase later in the week as our next storm system will be approaching on Wednesday and especially on Thursday. This system will be moving a bit more slowly, so it will have extra time to pull warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico out ahead of itself, and that will lead to a more spring-style system that will be capable of producing severe weather on the South Plains. Thursday night and into Friday morning looks like the most likely time for Lubbock to see severe storms, with the threat area shifting east toward the Rolling Plains by Friday. All hazards might be on the table, including damaging winds, large hail, and maybe even a few tornadoes. Make sure to stick with KLBK

Behind the storm system, another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the weekend, though it is not looking like it will bring enough cold air to give us our first freeze. Highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s return by Sunday.

Jack Maney