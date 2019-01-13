KLBK January 12th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Tonight will feature mostly clear conditions with temperatures dropping into the 20s. A jacket will be needed by the morning hours as temperatures will be in the 20s. Tomorrow we'll start off with mostly clear conditions, but clouds will be on the increasing leaving us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 40s. Clouds look to stick around overnight tomorrow and into the beginning of the workweek with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s by Monday. Continuing into the week clouds look to break and temperatures will slowly warm up into the 60s before nearing the 70s by the end of the week. However, these warmer temperatures won't last for long as a cold front looks to drop our temperatures back into the 50s to near 40s by the weekend.

Unfortunately, this cold front looks to only bring an increase in clouds and no precipitation. We look to stay dry all week with the unseasonably warm temperatures as the main story.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

