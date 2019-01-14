KLBK January 13th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Tonight will remain partly cloudy across the South Plains with temperatures dropping into the 20s. It'll be a chilly start to the morning so the layers will be needed, but you'll also need to make sure you leave yourself enough time for tomorrow morning's commute. Patchy fog will develop overnight tonight and with temperatures dropping below freezing any fog that develops will freeze to roadways creating a slick morning commute. Temperatures tomorrow will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. However, an even bigger warm up is on the way.

You may need a jacket during the afternoon hours by the beginning of the week, but you won't need it by the end of the week. By midweek, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 60s before nearing 70° by the end of the week. Unfortunately, this warm weather won't last for long as another cold front arriving on Friday will drop our weekend temperatures back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This cold front isn't expected to bring any rain to West Texas, only an increase in cloud cover. Unfortunately, the next several days feature dry conditions with no rain in sight.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

