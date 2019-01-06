KLBK January 5th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Today was one of the best days so far in 2019. Nothing but sunshine across the region and high temperatures reaching the lower 70s for most. We'll keep the warmer weather tomorrow with highs reaching the 70s again, however, overcast conditions will be in place. If you're hoping for the warmer weather to stick around unfortunately you're out of luck. A cold front arriving tomorrow night will drop temperatures back into the 60s and eventually into the 50s by the beginning of the workweek.

While we won't have any precipitation with this cold front, we are tracking the chance for rain come Thursday morning continuing through the afternoon hours. Most of the rain looks to clear out by the evening and overnight hours, however, there could be a lingering shower possible on Friday. As of now though, Friday looks to stay dry.

Besides Thursday, that is our only chance for rain over the next several days. The bigger story will be the temperatures returning to near average by the workweek and staying in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

