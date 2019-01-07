KLBK January 6th Evening Forecast

Tonight will be a mild night with temperatures slowly falling into the 30s thanks to cloud cover across the region. We’ll start off the night with cloud cover across the region before clearing out by the early morning hours tomorrow. Tomorrow morning you’ll need a light jacket as you head out the door but you’ll be able to take it off by the afternoon as temperatures will rise back up into the upper 60s once again. However, don’t get used to these comfortable temperatures because we’re tracking some changes on the way.

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Tuesday before dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday along with an increase in cloud cover. We’ll stay partly cloudy on Wednesday, but we’ll also stay dry. It’s not until Thursday when we’ll see our next shot for rain beginning as early as the morning. Most of the rain will break by the afternoon, but then another batch of rain arriving during the evening hours will move across the region. Scattered rain looks to continue into the overnight hours on Thursday and into Friday.

Most of the rain looks to be out by the weekend leaving us with dry and partly cloudy conditions.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX